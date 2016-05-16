Who Will The VPs Be? Here Are Our Celebrity Picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who are the potential Presidential nominees going to pick for their Vice President hopefuls? Campaign expert Keisha Carter Brown with RaZor Solutions Group in Atlanta shared with us some rather interesting VP suggestions for the candidates. Here's what she had to say:

Donald Trump

Since Trump is a celebrity, we thought, wouldn’t it be fun if he picked another big star as his VP? So we’ve got some recommendations for him.

Our top choice is Stacey Dash! This star’s fame from the Clueless movie and Fox News commentaries make her an ideal Republican celebrity VP candidate. First, Stacey represents the identities of many underrepresented groups: she is a member of Generation X (34-49), a person of color and a woman in a predominately white male Republican party. Second, she is an excellent commentator on Fox News by her politically incorrect statements about race and merit. Third, she shares the views of Americans, many in the republican party, who believe racism is over and if we stop talking about it, it won’t exist anymore. You know, except for whoever Trump wants to keep out of the country.

Our runner up choice is Clint Eastwood! First, he is blunt like Trump with his quick one-liners and always says what’s on his mind in an un-PC way. Second, he can grab the attention of every generation because he’s got movies going back to the 1970s. Because of his slick Western persona and style, he should be put in charge of Trump’s wall with the Mexican border.

Hillary Clinton

Our top 2 celebrity picks for the Democratic frontrunner are candidates who are humorous, lively, and lovable.

Our first choice is Will Farrell! He can be anyone you want to be! He can be Ricky Bobby to target NASCAR voters with the famous slogan: “If you’re not first, you’re last.” He can get a chunk of Trump voters who seek success as leadership with Anchorman Ron Burgundy. He can even outreach to conservative voters by being George W Bush.

Our runner up is Dave Chappelle! He can continue to successfully translate controversial and sensitive issues to white people in a funny way. He would be a great VP only if he can bring back The Chappelle Show and air it live from the White House. I look forward to seeing Charlie Murphy and Paul Mooney hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner! Dave can continue Obama’s informal role as a progressive person of color in a leadership role.