Soulful Sounds: The World Famous Tony Williams Headlines FamFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – He's known as "The World Famous Tony Williams," a five-time Grammy awarding-winning artist who calls Fort Worth home. He's traveled the world singing , writing and producing for plenty of big names -- from Jay-Z to Nas, even Patti LaBelle.

But Williams may be most recognized for his work with his younger cousin, Kanye West.

"It's funny being a cousin of Kanye, and I'm a much older cousin. He actually was a fan before I started working with him,” Williams told NewsFix. “I was somebody that he looked up to musically."

Yep, Williams' credentials go far beyond his work with others. He's a singer and performer in his own right. And he's set to release a new body of work.

"It's called, The World Famous Tony Williams to Gain the World: King or The Fool (An Opera) Vol. 2. I like long titles,” Williams said. “It's probably the project I'm most proud of and most excited about."

Right now, Williams is looking to transfer that excitement to the big stage by headlining and performing at Saturday's FamFest in Fort Worth.

“Man, we've been burning the candle on both ends rehearsing for this show,” Williams explained. “It's gonna be our first show as a band. And there's gonna be a few songs that people are familiar with, some of the stuff from the old album and brand new stuff that's never been heard or performed before."

If you want to hear Williams live, his set time is Saturday, April 22 at 10:40 pm.

“It's been a journey for me to come full circle and express to people who I really am,” Williams said. “Not necessarily a soul singer, but an artist that is extremely soulful.”