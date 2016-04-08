Fitbit Saves New Jersey Man’s Life After Seizure

CAMDEN, N.J. — Fitbit has helped save the life of a New Jersey man who went to the emergency room after a seizure. Data on the fitness tracker showed doctors exactly what they needed to know when making decisions on the best course of action in the emergency situation.

It’s the first time a fitness tracker has been used like this, reports Gizmodo.

The key question was whether the irregular and highly erratic heartbeat — which they would not have known about without the Fitbit — was chronic or episodic.

If it was a chronic, ongoing condition, shocking it back to normal could dislodge a clot, cause a stroke, and possibly kill the man.

But the Fitbit showed doctors when the spike in heart rate happened so they knew it was episodic and not normal for the 42-year-old man. The Fitbit even showed when the drug diltiazem was given to him.

“Not all activity trackers measure heart rates, but this is the function of most value to medical providers,” says one of the authors, per the Huffington Post, which notes that the devices aren’t medical but may be used in this way more in the future as they become more reliable.

