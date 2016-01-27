Never, Ever Forget: DFW Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's not a day that most folks can name, but January 27th is Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“January 27th is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, which was the largest Nazi death camp in Poland," said Mary Pat Higgins, CEO/President of Dallas Holocaust Museum.

Six million Jews were killed during WWII. Maggie Furst was just 4 years old when her father died after being harassed by the Nazis.

“They marched in front of our house everyday shouting Nazi slogans, banging on the doors, on the windows constantly," Maggie Furst said.

Maggie’s mom was left to raise two kids. She knew it was time to leave Germany, “My mother was very good at shielding us, she was terrific.”

She and her brother were part of the kinder transport, a rescue effort that helped thousands of Jewish children escape Nazi Germany. Many of Maggie’s family members weren’t as fortunate and died in the concentration camps.

“All the people we left behind perished," Furst explained. "Most of those people went through concentration camps, and I did not. So sometimes I feel very inadequate against them because of what they had to suffer and we were really lucky.”

Thousands of people have taken to social media to remember this day, but Maggie hopes all of us never forget.

“The older I get the more I think about it," she said. "Every life matters and I think that people need to be kinder to each other and they can stand up for each other.”