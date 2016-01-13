Usher Surprises Dallas Students at United For Change Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- At first, it seemed like your normal pep rally -- until R&B singer Usher popped up on a huge projector to deliver words of wisdom to 500 DISD students.

The annual United For Change event, sponsored by United Way and Texas Instruments, kicked off Wednesday morning at UT Dallas. The event helps prep kids for college.

Recent studies show only 33% of Dallas high school students scored at a college-ready level on their ACT or SAT. But with the help of professional speakers and local organizations, students at the event got an extra push to change those stats.

"I really want to go to college, but this gave an extra push to know that I can do it and will do it," said one student.

Need some words of encouragement? Check out Usher's video below: