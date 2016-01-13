‘Friends’ Cast Reuniting for TV Special

NBC made an exciting announcement on Wednesday for “Friends” fans — a reunion is on the way, sort of.

NBC president Bob Greenblatt told the 2016 TCA winter press tour audience that on Sunday, Feb. 21, the network will air an all-star tribute to veteran sitcom director James Burrows.

Burrows recently directed his 1,000th episode of television, an episode of NBC’s “Crowded.”

In addition to all six stars of “Friends” participating in the special, stars from other Burrows’ series, like “Taxi,” “Cheers,” “Frasier” and “Will & Grace,” will also appear.

However, when pressed as to whether NBC can actually get the six “Friends” together in one room, Greenblatt says, “I’m not sure if we can logistically pull that off,” so the takeaway is probably that NBC is hoping for it, but is not promising anything.