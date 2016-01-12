RECALL ALERT: Several Batches of Children’s Cold Medicine Recalled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Nine retailers, including CVS and Rite-Aid, are recalling children's liquid cold medicine due to a potential overdose risk, officials said this week.

The medicine is made by the Perrigo Company but is sold under several different store brand names and contains a dosage cup with incorrect markings that could lead parents or guardians to accidentally give their children too much medication, the manufacturer said in a news release on Monday.

The recall includes batches of children's grape liquid and three batches of its children's liquid cough medicine sold in 4-ounce bottles with dosage cups, officials said.

Sunmark, Rite-Aid, Topcar, Kroger, Goodsense, Dollar General, Care One and CVS pulled the store-branded medicine from their shelves. Giant and Stop & Shop were the first to remove the medication last week.

There have been no reported overdoses related to the medication.

Recalled lots, along with their corresponding branded labels, are listed below:

GUAIFENESIN GRAPE LIQ 4 OZ

GUAIFENESIN DM CHRY LIQ 4 OZ