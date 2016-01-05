Are you hoping to be the next Mega Millions Jackpot winner in Texas? Did you know the odds of that happening are less than “1 in 258-million?” Reality check: here are the odds you’ll be killed by a shark {1 in 3,748,067}, or struck by lightning {1 in 700,000}. Then again, someone has to win, right?!
Texas Lottery & Mega Millions: Did You Know?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
