Actress Carrie Fisher Shuts Down Fat Shaming Trolls

She first donned that golden slave bikini when she was 27. Thirty years later, Carrie Fisher’s back as Leia in “Star Wars,” but apparently some viewers thought she’d look exactly the same.

The 59-year-old actor was the unfortunate recipient of a barrage of hateful tweets from critics who felt the need to tell her she’s aged badly in the past three decades.

Never one to shy away from a fight, the pint-size princess did not mince words, telling detractors exactly what she thought of their remarks.

“Please stop debating about whetherOR not I aged well.unfortunately it hurts all3 of my feelings.My BODY hasnt aged as well as I have,” Fisher wrote on Twitter.

She added, “My body is a brain bag, it hauls me around to those places & in front of faces where theres something to say or see.”

While on the subject of body-shaming, Fisher brought up the issue of gender imbalance by retweeting a supporter who wrote, “Men don’t age better than women, they’re just allowed to age.”

Fisher has spoken about feeling pressured to lose weight before reprising her role in the space saga.

“‘They don’t want to hire all of me — only about three-quarters!” she told Good Housekeeping UK in early December.

“Nothing changes: It’s an appearance-driven thing. I’m in a business where the only thing that matters is weight and appearance. That is so messed up. They might as well say ‘get younger,’ because that’s how easy it is.”

This week, Disney announced that the latest installment in the “Star Wars” franchise broke the $1 billion mark at the box office just 12 days after its global release.