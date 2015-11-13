Car with Body Inside Missing Since 2006 was Visible on Google Maps

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Employees at a Michigan funeral home were using a lift to decorate a tree for the holidays when they spotted the roof of a car in a nearby pond.

When authorities pulled the car from the pond, they found a person’s body inside the vehicle, according to WXIN.

The body is believed to be that of Davie Lee Niles, who disappeared in 2006, according to WOOD-TV.

The submerged car is visible in satellite images found on Google Maps.

After five years, family members published an obituary for Niles.

“Davie Lee Niles, age 72, of Wyoming, passed away and only God knows the time and place,” the family wrote in his obituary. Family members said they are grateful Niles’ body has been found.

“For us today, it’s a closure of a long search,” Niles son-in-law, Scott Hathaway told WOOD-TV. “Why God waited nine years, I have no idea, but we’re happy.”

At this time, authorities do not suspect foul play.