Weatherford Mom Charged with Killing Newborn Baby

WEATHERFORD, Tex. — Police in Weatherford say a mother killed her newborn baby after giving birth at home on Monday, then hid the child’s remains in the trunk of her car.



22-year-old Ashley Nicole Blades is booked into the Parker County Jail on capital murder and abuse of a corpse charges.

The newborn’s father called 911 Tuesday afternoon. He told dispatchers his estranged wife texted him, said she had given birth and that the baby was dead.

When officers arrived, they say Blades led them to the trunk of her car where they found the infant wrapped in a towel, stuffed in a plastic bag.

“She admitted that at one point during the day she was trying to keep the crying baby quiet, so she covered the infant’s nose and mouth for a minute or two,” Commander Chris Crawford of Weatherford PD said in a statement.

Police do not believe she sought medical attention anytime after giving birth.

The baby’s remains have been transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.