Parent Outraged Over Teacher’s Obscene Drawing on Son’s Paper

EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso high school teacher who drew a sexually explicit image on a student’s assignment will not be disciplined for it.

According to KMOV, Kim Juzdowski drew a picture of a penis on the student’s paper because he wasn’t doing his work.

The student’s mother saw the paper and demanded that Juzdowski be fired.

The district decided not to punish the 14-year language arts teacher because she admitted to the drawing and apologized for it.

The student’s mother Sandra Green has filed a grievance to get her son transferred to another school.

She says the district told her that the issue has to go before the school board to be approved. The process could take more than a month.

“I believe if it was a man teacher doing it to a female student, they would have taken this totally serious,” Green told KMOV. “But because it’s the other way around, I do think they’re letting the light side go on it. And I just want him out of the environment and moving forward.”