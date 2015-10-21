Lego Low: Toy Company Announces Possible Shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD, CT- It looks like the makers of Lego may have run into a brick wall!We're getting word of a worldwide Lego shortage this holiday season. Turns out, the Danish toymaker says it's been having a tough time filling orders and meeting an unexpected high demand.

Ever since the big Lego movie premiere last year, the company claims they’ve seen sales jump nearly 20%.But, some people on Twitter just can't le-go of the bad news, calling this forecast shortage a Christmas crisis!

So far, the company has only predicted a shortage in Europe. No word if little Lego lovers in the U.S. will be affected.

Hey! We don't know what's worse stepping on one of these babies...

... or waking up to an unhappy kid on Christmas morning.

Either way, we feel your pain!