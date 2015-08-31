Eww! 7 Things Not to Touch on a Plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- For some people, there's something even worse than being stuck on a plane with snakes -- being stuck on a plane with germs. But don't worry, germaphobes, we've got you covered on what not to touch once you step inside that dreaded cabin.

For starters, you want to stay away from the armrests. Nasty bacteria like E. coli can stay on surfaces for up to 96 hours!

And if the thought of being surrounded by E. coli isn't enough to kill your appetite, maybe the thought of MRSA all over your tray table will do the trick. Studies show four out of every six tables tested positive.

It's also recommended you bring your own blanket because you never know who used the one on the plane before you.

But the place where the most germs are hanging out? You guessed it, the restroom.

That's where bacteria can be found all over the door handle, the flush button, the toilet seat and even the faucet handles.

So, next time you choose to fly don’t forget to pack the hazmat suit.

