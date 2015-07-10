Game, Set, Match: Parks and Rec Hosts Dallas’ Largest Tennis Lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It’s not really a secret, kids just aren’t playing sports anymore. One study shows that between 2008 and 2013, youth involvement dropped in every major team sport.

Meanwhile, 90% of kids say they play video games. Hey, at least their thumbs are working out.

Well, the folks over at Dallas Parks and Rec are looking to change that trend. They put together Dallas’ largest tennis lesson for more than a thousand kids.

“About 1,500 is our estimate over all the city parks, and it is fabulous,” said Phillippa Nierling, president of the Dallas Tennis Association. “We couldn’t have had a better day, or a better turnout!”

Yep, these kiddos were “raising a racket” and having a blast.

“You get to make a lot of friends. I mean, everybody is just so friendly and even when you’re playing a tournament and you don’t know people, they’re always smiling and they’re always like ‘hello’ and you make great friends here and it’s just so fun and active to play, ” said Cece, a 12-year-old tennis player.

Hey, the fun might be rubbing off. While other sports might be declining, tennis actually saw a huge jump of over 700,000 kids involved between 2001 and 2010.

“Tennis is starting to really pick up, and we are just going all out to get tennis back in the forefront of people’s minds when they think about something to do,” said Nierling.

Hey, it makes sense. All you need is a tennis ball and a racquet. No pads, cleats, helmets or other things that’ll break the bank.

So, whatever it takes, whether it’s smashing a tennis ball, scoring a goal, or sinking a three, get outside and back to sports this summer.

And unplug that dang TV, right after NewsFix of course!