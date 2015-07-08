The Face of Abuse: Irish Woman Goes Public with Domestic Violence Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBLIN, IRELAND--The video starts with a standard greeting.

"Hi, guys. My name is Emma."

But right away, you can see something's not right in this video from Ireland.

Emma Murphy has a black eye.

While her young son watches from behind her, Emma describes how a man she thought was the love of her life cheated on her. When she confronted him about it, things got even worse.

We gotta warn ya. This is hard to take.

"He punched me in the face," Emma describes in the video. "And it wasn't the first time. Last year he split my head open at an event and prior to that, he punched me, as well, and I had a black eye."

So, you ask, "Why didn't she leave the *first* time? Or even the second?" She says the man mentally tortured her.

"I've been told I'm a paranoid. I'm a psycho," Emma said. "(And that) my insecurities will kill me one day. "

She's not alone. About 1 out of 7 women in Ireland face abuse from a partner.

Emma decided *this* time would be the *last.*

"This is not acceptable. No man has any right to put his hand on a woman," she says in the video. "It's only now that I've realized that. That I've had the courage to walk away."

In the 2 days since the video went online, it's been viewed more six million times.

Enough times that her ex-boyfriend, Francis Usanga went public in a newspaper to defend himself.

'Yes, I did push her. I pushed her, I didn`t punch her. It was just the force," Usanga was quoted as saying in the Irish Sun.

He says Emma might have been bruised when she fell. Usanga could face assault charges.

Now Emma's raising her two children alone and trying to use her experience to give other women in abusive relationships the courage to leave.