Police Recover Body of 7-Month-Old Baby Thrown in River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HADDAM -–A baby’s body has been recovered from the Connecticut River, according to FoxCT.

Police have confirmed that after two days of searching, they have found the body of Aaden Moreno, a 7-month-old boy who went missing on Sunday. Police say he was thrown into the Connecticut River off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown by his father.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, family members reported to police that Tony Moreno, 22, was suicidal and may have his child, Aaden, in his custody. A witness reported seeing him on the Arrigoni Bridge, and an officer witnessed him jump, though he did not see the baby in his hands.

The body was recovered before 8 p.m. on Tuesday near the Salmon River Boat Launch in East Haddam.

Tony Moreno was rescued from the river, and is recovering in the hospital. He is in stable condition, but has not yet spoken to detectives because of injuries to his face that prevent him from speaking.

According to court documents, Aaden’s mother, Adrianna Oyola, 19, applied for a restraining order against Moreno on June 17 because she feared for her and her child’s safety, but the judge denied issuing a permanent restraining order.