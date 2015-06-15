Tower Tipping: Plano Water Tower Demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Texas is known for tipping cows but tipping towers? Hey, what goes up must come down and Monday morning the Plano water tower was no exception.

That's when the 178-foot monster met its match and did its best impression of Humpty Dumpty. Speaking of tall tales, the City of Plano initially sent out a release saying the tower was 900 feet tall.

The tower was 30 years old but hasn't been used since 2010. So, what will happen to it now? A starring role in a memorabilia museum? Nope, it's going to be cut into pieces.

That's so they can sell 550 towering tons of steel. .

So, what's going up on this property now? An urban village called Legacy West. Hundreds of apartments, offices, a big hotel and lots of high-end shopping and restaurants.

"This means a big economic development in this area," said Gerald Cosgrove, the Director of Public Works for the City of Plano. "The Legacy West development is going to bring lots of tax dollars, new citizens, new business to Plano. It's going to have a strong economic impact on our city."

Looks like this hunk of steel will leave behind quite a legacy.