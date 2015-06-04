Meet Willie & Waylon! Fort Worth Zoo’s New Baby Giraffes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - On the Fort Worth Zoo's website, there's no mention of any storks living there. But there must be some visiting because the zoo has been introducing baby animals left and right.

Elephants, lions and now tow baby giraffes!

On second thought though, these big babies might be a little big for a stork to deliver. The last one weighed 187 pounds when he was born.

The newcomers were born in April and May, and they're half-brothers. They were both "sired" by Captain, who was the only male giraffe at the zoo until the kiddos came along. The zoo now has nine giraffes in all.

Unlike Kipenzi, their cousin in Dallas who rose to viral fame when her birth was live-streamed online, these bouncing baby boys were born in relative privacy. They had to wait until the weather was friendly for their time in the sun.

Also unlike Kipenzi, they weren't given African names.

"Just recently, the zoo was named the best zoo in Texas by Yahoo! Texas. So we thought, 'Well, ya know what, we gotta give 'em some good strong Texas names,'" said Ron Surratt, Director of Animal Collections. "So the two young ones are Willie and Waylon."

Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings were already larger than life around here, but this Willie and Waylon are even bigger, and they're only a few weeks old!

The new giraffes will be in Fort Worth for about a year. And wherever they go after that, they'll take a little bit of Texas with them.