Pulitzer Cries: Lilly Pulitzer Fat Shaming Photo Causes Backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA - Seems like the Internet never fails to fuel public outrage. The latest source of ALL CAPS rage is brought to you by trendy clothing manufacturer Lilly Pulitzer.

Pictures taken inside the Pennsylvania headquarters, aka The Pink Palace, showed evidence of fat shaming -- cartoon drawings of women who appear to be a bit weight challenged.

One caption reads, “Just another day of fat, white, and hideous.” Another caption says, “Put it down, carb face.”

The company quickly apologized and said the illustrations were the work of one person and were posted in her personal work space. And a spokeswoman insisted the images “Do not reflect our values.”

But some customers of the popular preppy company weren't willing to forgive and forget, calling the cartoons hateful. One even tweeted “You`ve kissed a client base goodbye.”

And so continues our national fat shaming campaign. It wasn't long ago that our very own Kelly Clarkson was targeted by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace when he suggested “She could stay off the deep dish pizza." Wallace later apologized.

And remember the dancing man who was dissed for being big? Well, he may have been fat shamed on social media but last weekend, he was the guest of honor at a celebrity bash in LA.

So it looks like when it comes to fat shaming, the scales are starting to tip toward decency.