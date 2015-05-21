Defense: Deanna Cook Was Hallucinating During 911 Call

DALLAS – Deanna Cook’s 911 call sounds like she’s begging for her life. For 11 minutes, she appears to be asking her attacker for mercy. Then the line goes dead. But in court Thursday, the defense attorney handling the murder case against Cook’s ex-husband told the jury that’s not the case at all.

He says the tape, all 11 minutes of it, was a hallucination.

First, a forensic toxicologist testified Cook had PCP in her system when she died.

“It’s a high probability it was affecting her,” Dr. Gary Wimbish said on the stand.

Then the defense put a psychologist on the stand who said she conducted a psychological autopsy on the victim. Dr. Kristi Compton claims Cook was mentally ill and “perception is reality.” In other words, Cook imagined she was being attacked.

What the defense doesn’t explain is, who is the male voice on the tape? The one who responds when Cook calls him Delvecchio.

The defendant, Delvecchio Patrick is on trial for murder. And as promised, his attorney is putting the victim on trial.

At the end of the day, the defense rested its case without calling Patrick to the stand.