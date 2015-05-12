Teen Attacked: Home Security Video Catches Man Follow Middle-School Girl Home, Attack in House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOSE, CA – This next story is guaranteed to make parents hug their kids and squirm more than a just a bit. Home security video from earlier this month showed a thirteen-year-old girl walking home from school in San Jose, California. But lurking behind her was every parent’s nightmare, a man with some bad intentions. The middle-school student first noticed him when he came up to her at the front door. He said he was lost, then asked her name and age, and some inappropriate questions.