Teen Attacked: Home Security Video Catches Man Follow Middle-School Girl Home, Attack in House

SAN JOSE, CA – This next story is guaranteed to make parents hug their kids and squirm more than a just a bit. Home security video from earlier this month showed a thirteen-year-old girl walking home from school in San Jose, California. But lurking behind her was every parent’s nightmare, a man with some bad intentions. The middle-school student first noticed him when he came up to her at the front door. He said he was lost, then asked her name and age, and some inappropriate questions.
37.338208 -121.886329