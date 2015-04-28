Ruff Life: Goldie Can be Your Rockstar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Goldie’s distinct look wasn’t a part of any bad girl persona at Dallas Animal Services. She was in serious pain.

“We found out through x-rays that she had more than likely either been kicked or hit in the past,” said Leslie Sans, Executive Director of Dallas Pets Alive!

An evil owner? Just a jerk passerby? The cause wasn’t clear, but the diagnosis was.

“Part of her jaw was removed so she could get back to the point where she could chew food again,” Sans said.

That wasn’t all of Goldie’s problems. She also had the doggie disease -- Parvo.

“It’s easily prevented if the dog is vaccinated regularly, but in the shelter it’s hard to control it,” Sans explained. “It’s just a quick way for a dog to die.”

Like any rockstar, Goldie’s struggles were inspiration for her current success.

“She is a cuddler. Her foster mom likes to put her in shirts, and she is absolutely adorable in her clothing attire.”

And Goldie has a soft side too.

“She also has her babies that she like to keep with her at all times,” Sans said.

Now it’s up to you to “roar at the door” and give Goldie a fur-ever home.