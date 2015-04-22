Quick Save: Cardiologist Stops Heart Attack in Seven Minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - When it comes to heart attacks, time can mean the difference between life and death. So cardiologists, like Dr. Michael Isaac of Medical City Dallas Hospital, have to work fast.

Dr. Isaac told NewsFix, "You have 90 minutes from the time you arrive at the emergency room door to restore blood flow."

Hospitals do all they can to speed that up, and last month, that probably saved the Dr. Khurshid Khan's life.

Dr. Khan felt a sharp pain in his chest, and when his indigestion medicine had no effect, he called 911. Minutes later, EMTs arrived and they sent EKG data directly to Dr. Isaac's cell phone back at the hospital.

"When I looked at my phone, I knew which type of heart attack," said Dr. Isaac. "And everything was set up in 10 minutes."

They took Dr. Khan directly to the cath lab, skipping the ER. That's where Dr. Isaac's team went to work.

"The team... was like a symphony, everything went just perfect."

That life-saving symphony took just seven minutes to get Dr. Khan's blood flowing again. He told NewsFix he "just got immediate relief" from the pain.

Today, Dr. Khan is back at work at his own internal medicine practice. But Dr. Isaac says it could have ended a lot differently if Khan hadn't called 911 when he did.

"The key is: when in doubt, call 911. Period," said Dr. Isaac.

Every second counts, and the clock starts when the pain does.