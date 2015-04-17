Frozen Phone: Sen. Pat Roberts’ ‘Let It Go’ Ringtone Interrupts Hearing

WASHINGTON – One senator found a way to unintentionally break the ice of a traditionally buttoned up Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday with a ringtone straight out of Disney. The Committee was meeting to discuss “Congress and U.S. Tariff Policy.” As Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack answered a question from Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas), the Senator’s cell phone started ringing, revealing that his ring tone is none other than weapons-grade earworm “Let It Go” from the movie “Frozen.”

