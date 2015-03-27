Off the Hook: Italy’s Top Court Overturns Amanda Knox Conviction

Italy’s highest court announced its decision Friday to overturn the convictions of American Amanda Knox and Knox’s ex-boyfriend for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and the case is now closed.

The decision by the Court of Cassation could signal the end of the seven-year international legal saga that began with the discovery of Meredith Kercher’s body in the apartment she and Knox shared in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007.

Knox, now 27, and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested for the 21-year-old British exchange student’s murder days later.

Prosecutors alleged that Knox and Sollecito, and another man, Rudy Guede, killed Kercher by stabbing her in the throat. Guede was convicted of murder and sexual assault and is serving a 16-year prison sentence.

Knox and Solllecito were tried together in 2009 and convicted of murder and sexual assault. Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison; Sollecito was sentenced to 25 years.

In 2011, an Italian appellate court found Knox and Sollecito not guilty of the charges, determining that the evidence against them was not reliable.

A conviction of Knox for defamation for accusing an innocent club owner of Kercher’s murder was upheld, but she received credit for the years she had already served in prison, and both she and Sollecito were released.

Knox returned to Seattle, Washington, after the acquittal and published a memoir in 2012.

However, in 2013, Italy’s supreme court, the Court of Cassation, overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial for Knox and Sollecito.

Knox did not go back to Italy for the retrial, where she and Sollecito were convicted again in January 2014. This time, Knox was sentenced to 28 ½ years in prison.

Knox and Sollecito again appealed, and attorneys for both sides made their final arguments to the Court of Cassation this week.