Full of Bush: George W. Bush Supports Brother’s Fundraiser

DALLAS-Look who rolled into town! Texas royalty were behind the tinted windows of these black suv's.

Yeah, we're talking George W. and Laura Bush. The former president is in town to support his brother and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush's fundraiser.

Now you might ask yourself what is he raising money for? Really? You gotta ask?

Well, now that Ted Cruz has announced his run for president in 2016. A lot of people are expecting an announcement soon from Jeb Bush.

Hosted at the home of billionaire banker Gerald Ford, no relation to the former president, the fundraiser will prove to be a cash cow for Bush.

Suggested donations range from $5,000 for individuals to $100,000 per couple.

Hey, that's one expensive dinner!

Guess you could say raising money in Texas makes a lot of sense for Jeb. Bush 41 lives in Houston, W. lives in Dallas, and Jeb's son is the new land commissioner in Texas.

Now, it's only a matter of time before the Bushes try to continue the presidential family legacy.