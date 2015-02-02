Que Bueno: Disney Introduces First-ever Latina Princess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- It’s safe to say Disney is king when it comes to fairy tales and happily ever afters.

Well, now, the creative company is adding another jewel to its crown of reigning beauties. Introducing: Elena of Avalor. Yes, she’s the first-ever Latina Disney princess.

Elena is 16-years-old, and is inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore. How’s that for Disney diversity?

"Disney movies, and all of their products they put out, are watched and loved by all kinds of different people," Ann Rahe said of the company's newest royal addition. "So, they should represent all kinds of different people.”

Elena is set to make her debut next year on Disney Junior's cartoon, Sofia the First.

This Latina is ready for her break-out role. She’ll star in her own series, set to air in 2016.

Looks like this princess isn’t waiting around for Prince Charming to make her wishes come true.