Evil Exes: How to Get Back at Your Ex This Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alright, folks, it's time to play "How to Get Back at Your Ex!" And it's just in time for Valentine's Day -- or the dreaded Single Awareness Day. So.. what's the worst thing you've ever done to an ex?

“I would just go out with someone extremely hot and make sure I planned it around where I would almost run into my ex,” answered Nicole Wood.

“I would mail him a black mamba from Kill Bill,” Brandy Anderson.

Hmmm... looks like we have our winner!

Haven't been able to get over that ex who left you for the side chick?

Well, nothing says "I hate you, but I've moved on" like a Madagascar hissing cockroach, right?

Or, you can sting him back with this giant scorpion!

Yep, starting at $25, the San Francisco Zoo will let folks seeking the perfect revenge adopt these charming creepy crawlers!

Hey, you don't actually send the hissing bug, but trust us, your ex will get message when they see you've selected a cockroach just for them.

However you choose to execute your evil plan, it's all for a good cause. All donations go to the Zoological Society's mission to connect people to wildlife.

All sales are final, y'all.

Let the Game of Revenge... begin!

MORE:

Porn Scorned: Ex-Lover Gets Probation in Revenge Case

Mayor Gets Caught Throwing Dog Poop on Neighbor's Lawn

Forget Cheating, This Really Ruins Marriages