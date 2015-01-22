Bad Business: Cameras Catch Realtor Stealing From Homeowners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. –A realtor was arrested after being caught on camera stealing pain killers from homeowners in Henrico County, Virginia. According to police, video shows 47-year-old realtor Sarah Reeves walking into a home for sale, bundled in a coat and hat, but no gloves. At first.

Minutes later, Reeves is seen wearing gloves while going through the house; at one point she can be seen opening a pantry door and removing a prescription bottle. The homeowner claims Reeves took the bottle into the kitchen, emptied about a third of it into another container, and put it into her purse.

"Police were then called, looked over the surveillance video and we were able to place two charges for what they saw on that video," Capt. Linda Toney said.

Reeves is charged with Felony Drug Possession and Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.