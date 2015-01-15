Blowing Smoke: 2 Chainz & Nancy Grace’s Heated Pot Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA – When it comes to the topic of legalizing pot, things can get pretty hot. Especially when you have one person who’s for it, and one person against it.

Insert Nancy Grace, rapper 2 Chainz, and #PotToBlame.

On a recent broadcast, the two go on and on about whether pot was to blame for crimes in the news that involved kids.

And it didn’t take long for this to go viral. This talk show showdown sparked a social media frenzy, with a lot of folks backing 2 Chainz.

Guess we’ll just have to wait for the smoke to clear on this one.