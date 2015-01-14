Movies That Suck! Razzie Nominations Are Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD -- On Sunday, the Golden Globes recognized Tinseltown’s best and brightest, but not every movie and actor is destined to get a Globe.

Some get a big fat serving of humble pie, or in this case, raspberries.

That's right, the 35th Annual Golden Raspberry nominations are out. Unlike the Globes, the Razzies recognizes the worst Hollywood has to offer.

So who had the dubious distinction of making the list this year?

When it comes to Worst Actor -- Kirk Cameron may be “Saving Christmas,” but it looks like the Grinch may have stolen his career in this holiday flick.

Shaq's role in "Blended" was no slam dunk. He got nominated for Worst Supporting Actor. Guess they can't all be classics like "Kazaam."

It's also a hard knock life for the revival of "Annie," which is in the running for Worst Remake.

A movie about robot-on-robot crime led the way with seven nominations. We're talking about "Transformers: Age of Extinction." But if you think a Razzie will ensure extinction of another sequel, think again. This action flick made more than $1 billion worldwide.

Funnyman Adam Sandler, nominated for Worst Actor this year in "Blended," has been up for a Razzie 22 times and is laughing all the way to the bank.

But Sylvester Stallone is the undisputed champion with 32 nominations and 10 wins. Guess you just can't keep this guy down.