Reality Bites: Teresa Giudice Checks Into Prison

DANBURY, Connecticut — Things just got real for reality star Teresa Guidice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey surrendered at 3 a.m. EST Monday to begin her 15-month sentence. She’s doing time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut — the same prison that inspired “Orange is the New Black.”

Teresa and her husband Joe were sentenced in October for bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Joe will take care of the children while Teresa is in prison, then begin his 41-month prison term once she is released.

Teresa’s family was nowhere around when she checked into prison Monday morning — and neither were TV cameras.

Bravo reportedly wanted to film Teresa entering prison, but according to NJ.com, she refused because the network wasn’t going to pay her enough.