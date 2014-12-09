Brantly Day: Ebola Survivor Doc Granted Honorary Day in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH -- Columbus discovered America, MLK had a dream, and Dr. Kent Brantly... well… he survived Ebola and helped save lives!

Now, the Fort Worth Doc got himself a special day, thanks to the Tarrant County Commissioners.

After he became the first American flown back to the U.S. to be treated for the big “E,” he then donated his plasma to help save patients like Nina Pham and Amber Vinson.

That earned Dr. "B" a standing “O” and a couple of Christmas carolers.

Brantly accepted the honor with his biggest supporters by his side -- his wife and two kids.

“This is nothing I ever expected, and I am very humbled by this honor today,” thanked Brantly.