Your Ebola Anxiety is Showing

"We recognize there's a lot of anxiety in the United States," Dr. Bruce Ribner of Emory University Hospital said, at a news conference to announce Amber Vinson's discharge from the hospital after two weeks of battling Ebola.

"A lot of anxiety." Ya' think?

Ever since Thomas Eric Duncan was diagnosed with the first case of Ebola in the U.S., there have been signs of panic.

There's the quarantine of a nurse -- in a tent -- who showed *no symptoms* of Ebola.

Better safe than sorry? Sure. But how many times have we heard this:

"This is not transmitted by the air."

"It's not transmitted by the water. "

"People who are not ill, who don't have symptoms, with whom you don't come into contact with body fluids, they are not a threat."

But no amount of science is enough to calm the fears of some people.

A teacher from Oklahoma is traveling to Africa for missionary work in Rwanda.

Yeah, it's Africa, but's *thousands* of miles from the Ebola zone.

Worried parents got 400 signatures on a petition asking the teacher to stay home for 21 days after her trip.

"If the school should decide to let her come back before a 21 day quarantine period, I will remove my daughter from Blackwell school," one parent said.

The teacher agreed to be quarantined.

The CDC is trying to clear up any confusion with new guidelines for Americans.

Those at "highest risk" had direct exposure to bodily fluids from an Ebola patient.

People with "some risk" were living with an Ebola patient or got within 3 feet without protective gear.

The "low risk" group includes anyone traveling from the Ebola *hot zone* in Africa.

Then there's the "no risk" category. That's anyone who was around someone with Ebola *before* they had any symptoms, or someone who traveled from Africa more than 21 days ago.

Again, "no risk" there.

"America, in the end, is not defined by fear," President Obama said outside the White House Tuesday afternoon.

Are you sure about that, Mr. President?

Because what the experts say and what some politicians do are two different things.