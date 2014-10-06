Conflict Armament Research, or CAR,finds Uncle Sam has supplied a lot of the ammo for ISIS along with China, the former Soviet Union, and the current Russian Federation.
Bullets ‘R’ Us: Does ISIS Ammo Include U.S. Bullets?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
WATCH: New video released by ISIS shows U.S. soldiers get caught in ambush
-
Plano ISD student arrested for soliciting others to join ISIS-inspired attack at local mall
-
Indiana woman’s future in doubt after leaving packing plant to become unwitting ISIS bride
-
10-year-old girl shot while shielding young relatives in car seats receives medal for heroism
-
World’s cutest bullet train? Hello Kitty Shinkansen unveiled in Japan
-
-
‘Bullet Man’ recalls finishing marathon after getting shot in the head
-
‘It’s a miracle’: Couple unhurt after woman’s wallet stops bullet
-
Great-grandmother shot while protecting children from nearby gunfire
-
Frisco couple arrested in Massachusetts on weapons charges
-
Crib stops stray bullet from hitting sleeping baby
-
-
Pregnant cat recovering from gunshot; veterinarian offers $1K reward to find shooter
-
‘What’s funny?’: Teen accused of killing 3-year-old smiles in Georgia court, sparking near brawl
-
Shielding Students: Bulletproof bulletin boards could keep students safe