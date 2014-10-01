Debate’s Over: Who Won? Who’s Gaining Ground?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re not finished with the fireworks in the Texas gubernatorial race! Greg Abbott, who had been reluctant to spar with his challenger, got into attack mode in Tuesday’s night debate with Wendy Davis.

The exchange between the candidates came up when the topic of the Texas Enterprise Fund was introduced. Both have called out the other for their ties to a troubled jobs program. It was recently discovered that millions were issued out to businesses that didn’t file applications. Abbott told the television audience that Davis’ title company benefitted from the TEF progam by closing a deal which brought Cabela’s, an outdoors retail store, to north Texas. Davis immediately fired back, calling Abbott a liar.

While they landed some solid blows in their second and final debate, who actually won?

Supporters of the candidates were fired up afterwards, lighting up social media and claiming victory. But neither the state rep from Fort Worth or the Texas attorney general were ready to gloat about their prime-time performances, deciding not to attend a post-debate press conference.

Maybe they didn’t know what we know.

According to a newly released Texas Lyceum Poll, Davis is gaining ground on Abbott. What once was a double-digit lead months ago is now a down to nine points.

But, there’s still good news for the Abbott camp. He still has a comfortable margin, heading into the home stretch.

We have 35 days until Election Day, which will determine Rick Perry’s replacement. And, as wild as Texas politics can be, we know anything can happen.

DALLAS - The gloves came off once again as Wendy Davis and Greg Abbott fought for the title of Governor in their second and final televised debate in the Big D.

Didn't catch the debate? Well, here's what you missed.

"I, unlike my opponent, would never advocate the idea that we expand the use of standardized tests to 4-year-olds," Davis said.

"I no more want 4-year-olds to take standardized tests than I want cows to jump over the moon," Abbott fired back. "I want to ensure that we build a strong foundation for our children."

It's too soon to tell who will take over Perry's seat in Austin, but we're sure both camps are raising their victory flag.

With any luck, the mudslinging will come to an end on Election Day, November 4 -- a day when these two are hoping for a big win.