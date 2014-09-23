The Internet is on fire about allegations her Alpha Phi sorority chapter at Hofstra University kicked Miss America, Kira “Roadie Cup” Kazantsev out for hazing and abusing pledges.
Mean Girl? New Miss America Denies Hazing Claims
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
