Time to Mourn: Michael Brown Laid to Rest

FERGUSON, MO — More than two weeks after being shot and killed by a Missouri police officer, Michael Brown has been laid to rest.

It was a packed house Monday at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church where thousands came to mourn the teen, including Bishop T.D. Jakes, Director Spike Lee, White House officials and Trayvon Martin’s family.

“We want you guys to stay focused on what you need to do for your community,” said Trayvon’s mother, Sabrina Fulton. “We all know that we need to stop the violence. We all know that, now we need to educate somebody else.”

After constant demonstrations and outcries from the community, Brown’s family called for a Day of Peace.

“All I want is peace while my son is being laid to rest. Can you please take a day of silence so we can lay our son to rest?” said Michael Brown, Sr.

Brown’s death remains under investigation, while the officer who shot him, Darren Wilson, remains out of public eye.

What will happen to Wilson is unclear, but one thing’s for sure, it’ll be a long time before the public forgets what happened in Ferguson.