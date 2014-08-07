Slide Into Home: Landslide Wipes Out Utah Home

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — A little bit of dirt sliding down a hill seems like no big deal, right?

Well, it’s actually Earth shattering, like literally shattering the Earth on one street in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“People knew we weren’t fine! People that have experienced landslides know what’s happening!” screamed one homeowner.

It’s like watching a slow-speed train wreck. At this point, four houses are in danger and nearly 30 others have been evacuated.

Word is the blame goes to a construction crew digging for a new lot at the top of the hill.

Crews are now moving soil around to try to relieve pressure and get the trickle terror to stop.

It’s a dirty problem.