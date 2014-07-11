Ex-Private School Admin Accused of Child Sex Assault

CARROLLTON, TX– The allegations are despicable. A former Carrollton private school administrator is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting at least five children.

66-year-old David Paul Green, the co-founder of St. Anthony School in Carrollton, was arrested Thursday.

He’s charged with four counts of sexual assault with a child, one count of indecency with a child, and an additional sexual assault charge is pending.

Green retired from St. Anthony in 2010.

He is now the Executive Director for the San Marco School in Plano.

Green is being held at the Carrollton Municipal Jail. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact Carrollton PD at 972-466-3333.