Did You Know?: Mosquitoes kill more people than animals with teeth

DALLAS -- The sun is out and so are the bugs!

Did you know mosquitoes drain around 1.6 million gallons of blood from humans each year?

According to Mega Catch, mosquitoes are classified as the the most dangerous creature in the world. Those little buggers kill more humans than sharks, snakes, bears, and lions combined.

Mosquitoes are also attracted to heat. So working out, playing outside, anything that gets your heart pumping is basically a welcome sign for mosquitoes to drink your blood for dinner.

Pack your spray because the mosquitoes are out to play!