Gas leak concerns force Atmos Energy to evacuate more homes in northwest Dallas

DALLAS - Atmos Energy has evacuated more residents out of their homes in northwest Dallas over gas leak concerns. Wednesday night, 25 homes and 18 apartment units were forced to evacuate.

It all began when residents in the neighborhood started smelling natural gas in the air. Atmos work crews showed up after several reports and started the evacuations -- in the same neighborhood where 12-year-old Michelita 'Linda' Rogers was killed in a house explosion last month.

After that explosion, Atmos shut off gas services to 2,800 homes and started installing new pipes and gas systems. On Monday, the gas company finished those repairs but now, they are facing more issues.

The company has not said when people will be allowed to return back home.