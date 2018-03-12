Purse snatcher at Kroger caught on camera in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are looking for this man, who they say snatched a purse from a woman inside the Kroger store on Camp Bowie Boulevard in the Ridglea Hills area. The incident happened just before midnight last Tuesday night.

Customers and employees chased the man, but he got into a small red sedan and escaped. Items belonging to the woman were found the next day near Prevost Street and Merrick Street.

The woman put up a fight and suffered minor injuries during the struggle; because of that, the man will face more serious charges when found. The suspect is between 17 and 24 years old, 5'8" tall, slender build, and short hair.

If you recognize him or have any information contact the Fort Worth police at 817-392-4469.