Final Farewell: Funeral held for fallen Richardson cop killed in line of duty

RICHARDSON -- Officer David Sherrard's family and friends gathered at Watermark Community Church to say their last goodbyes.

"It's really beautiful to look out and see all the love and support," his wife Nicole Sherrard told the crowd.

Last week, the Richardson cop was killed in the line of duty after responding to a shooting at an apartment complex. When Sherrard arrived on the scene cops say 26-year-old Brandon McCall shot him in the neck and gunned down another civilian.

"I'm positive speaking to you today, if we could roll the clock back and we can do it all over again David Sherrard would be number one in that stack and he'd be the first one in that apartment," Chief Jimmy Spivey with Richardson Police Department said.

Sherrard was 37-years -old and considered a Richardson police vet having served 14 years with the department. His service and sacrifice to the community hasn't gone unnoticed. So far Sherrard's official donation page is already over halfway to it's goal.

That's not including the out-pouring from several local organizations like Rowlett Strong and Guns and Hoses.

Donations will go to his two daughters and wife.

"I'm not going to share today on what a great dad friend or Police Officer David was he was the absolute best and you will here about it later," Nicole added.

After the funeral, his fellow police brothers and sisters -- near and far-- escorted his casket in a procession fit for a true hero.