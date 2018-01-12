Class Act: Plano West senior helps throw birthday parties for homeless kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — There are some people who are the life of the party. Well, Noah Cousino brings parties to life, and he’s our Class Act of the Week!

Noah is a senior at Plano West High School, but he spends a lot of his time at the Birthday Party Project in Dallas.

“We set up birthday parties in homeless shelters and transitional living facilities that celebrate kids and families,” Noah said, “Remind them that they’re worth celebrating.”

And Noah does it all for the project.

“He’s done everything from wrap presents, deliver presents, come to the agency to spread smiles on the kids' faces,” Birthday Party Project's Allison Dukes said. “He films our party coordinator videos every month.”

Noah does plenty outside of the Birthday Party Project, too. He’s involved in several clubs at Plano West, a member of the National Honor Society, an intern at Peter Brown Architects, and on the weekends he volunteers with Texas Cares, a cat adoption and rescue agency.

But he finds a way to juggle it all, and it’s all worth it for him when he helps put on a party.

“I think it’s so important to reaffirm to children that they’re important, that they matter,; regardless of what walk of life you come from or the circumstances you’re in and I just really support that mission," Noah said.

Well, thanks to the Birthday Party Project and students like Noah, that’s one mission accomplished, and for these kids it’s a birthday wish granted.

