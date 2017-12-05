Study says men and women disagree on what sexual harassment is

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Barna polled more than a thousand adults for a survey about fundamental differences between how the sexes interpret specific behaviors.

For example, the survey found that nearly a quarter of men don't consider exposing themselves in front of someone to be sexual harassment.

Only about 70% of men consider sharing intimate photos of someone without their permission, or sending unwanted explicit texts, to be harassment.

When you compare the men's responses to the women's, there was only one instance in which women felt the same as men. Very few thought lighthearted flirting constitutes harassment.

But, in all other categories, women took a much stronger stance than men.

When it came to groping or touching, 96% of women considered it sexual harassment, while only 86% of men thought so.