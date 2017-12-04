Facebook launches new “Messenger Kids” app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, CA -- Social media just got a little more kid friendly!

Facebook has rolled out a new app called "Messenger Kids," that will let kids under the age of 13 text and video chat with their friends and family without those pesky ads or in app purchases. Plus, it follows all the rules of COPPA, the law that protects children's online privacy.

"I really like how kids can text with this, how they can send stickers, they can put on different masks, and it's this kind of interactive digital play that really helps them be with each other," Dr. Barbara Chamberlin from NMSU Learning Games Lab said.

Even though it has all those things, Facebook is still getting a lot of flack for it, but FB says don't worry about it!

The app is completely controlled by the parents.

Parents are the ones who create the account, since you can't technically have a Facebook unless you're 13.

If two kids want to message each other, the parents of both kids have to be friends on Facebook.

Parents approve all the friend requests.

However, adults can't see the messages unless they're looking at their youngsters device.

"It allows kids to do what they like to do best. To be silly, to play, to see their grandparent laugh, to see their parent laugh," one woman said.

For now, the app is only available for Apple products, but will soon be coming to Android and Google.

"I think this is the solution because it allows the parents to approve whoever he talks to and to have that kind of control, I think it solves a lot of the issues with safety," one mom said.

Now the question becomes: whats next? Will Tinder be launching a "junior" version of their app too?