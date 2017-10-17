RIP Luca: Fort Worth PD says final farewell to award-winning K9 officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Saying goodbye isn't easy, especially when it's a fur friend who's been by your side through the ruff times. Well that's the story of Fort Worth Police Officer Brock and his K9 partner, Luca.

Brock recently lost Luca to a spinal cord disease.

In a heartfelt letter, Brock wrote "Luca's life was less than ordinary and he did incredible things..."

RIP Luca - 1st place in the Search/Rescue group @HeroDogAwards . A message to our community from Officer Cole Brock:#RIP #hero #dogs pic.twitter.com/AXdrPFkezf — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 16, 2017

One of those incredible things was coming out of retirement at the age of 10 to help find a missing man with Alzheimer's.

Luca found him waist-deep in mud and running water in the Trinity River. Police say without his help the man would've died.

This special dog deed earned Luca a special honor with the Hallmark Channel. He took home the "Humane Society's Search & Rescue Award" making him top dog out of thousands of K9s in the country. The awards ceremony airs next week!

And according to Officer Brock, Luca wasn't in any pain when he left us. We don't know if all dogs go to Heaven or not, but Luca sure was an angel here on Earth!