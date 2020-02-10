Whatawedding: Couples to get married at Texas Whataburgers on Valentine’s Day

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Is there anything more Texan than getting hitched at Whataburger? What about getting married draped in orange and white stripes on Valentine’s Day?

Six couples will say “I do” in what the Texas fast food favorite is labeling its “whatawedding.”

Whataburger will host weddings at six of its locations to celebrate Valentine’s Day. A lucky couple at each spot will get a full wedding inside one of its restaurants while other couples will get the opportunity to renew their vows.

The biggest event of them all takes place at the restaurant’s flagship location in Corpus Christi. Other locations include San Antonio, College Station, Houston, Grand Prairie and Fort Worth.

According to a news release from the company, the “whatawedding” includes a photographer, room for guests, officiant, orange and white decorations – and of course, the couple’s favorite Whataburger meal from the menu.

“Our fans have come up with really creative ways to include Whataburger into their big day,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger Vice President, Human Resources and Brand Communication, in a news release. “Nothing says love at first bite like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a couple of love stories with some of our very own Whataburger super-fans!”

Couples had to win a contest to participate in the event. One of the lucky couples will also win a cash prize of $5,000 to spend on their honeymoon!